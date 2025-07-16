China criticises politicisation of global trade

Following the latest tariff threat from Washington, China indirectly criticised the US in the ongoing trade dispute.

Vice premier He Lifeng, speaking at the opening of the supply chain expo in Beijing, said, "Currently, some countries, under the guise of risk reduction, are intervening in the market. They are imposing tariffs and enacting restrictive measures and other means to promote the so-called return of manufacturing."

He said China opposes the "artificial politicisation and ideologisation" of trade issues. He did not name specific countries. However, he stressed that there are no winners in a tariff war. He led China's delegations in tariff negotiations with the US in Geneva and London.

Supply chains have been in the international spotlight since April. This followed China's massive restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals. The US also announced tariffs against numerous countries. Many companies, including those in Germany, feared they might run out of important raw materials from China.