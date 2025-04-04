China imposes 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on US products
China has announced countermeasures on imports from the US, which will amount to up to 34 percent. According to the Customs Commission of the State Council of China, the tariffs will go into effect on April 10. The decision is a response to the "Liberation Day" import duties announced by the US government on Wednesday.
The additional tariffs led to sharp falls in the stock market and fueled fears of an escalating international trade war.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com