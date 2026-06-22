China imposes export controls on ten US companies

Beijing - China imposed export controls on ten US companies, including some from the defence and rare earth mining sectors, Beijing reported on Monday.

It also banned dozens of US companies from participating in public procurement, in response to a Washington blacklist of Chinese firms.

The measures were adopted one month after US president Donald Trump's visit to China, which sought to stabilise tense relations with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

Shortly after the visit, the United States released a blacklist of 80 Chinese companies and their subsidiaries. Washington claims these companies support the Chinese military, which prompted Beijing to threaten retaliation.

China's new export controls are "in response to the heinous act of the US government of adding companies to its so-called 'list of Chinese military companies'," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

It added that the provisions also seek to "safeguard China's national security."

Among the ten entities are Aveox, which has aerospace contracts with the US armed forces, and Oshkosh Defense, which manufactures military vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced a ban on 46 US companies from participating in public procurement in the country. The ban includes Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing's defence division.

The US blacklist affects Chinese giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and BYD.