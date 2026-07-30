Chinese investor CPE acquires Mammut

Swiss outdoor outfitter Mammut Sports Group AG has a new owner. On Thursday, the mountain sports specialist announced that Chinese investment firm CPE has signed an agreement to acquire Mammut from Jacobs Capital.

CPE will support Mammut in “accelerating its global growth, particularly in Asia and North America,” a statement said. The company will retain its headquarters in Seon following the transaction and will continue to be led by the existing management team under CEO Heiko Schäfer.

Jacobs Capital acquired Mammut in 2021 through the company Telemos from the Swiss holding company Conzzeta. Since then, the brand has “internationalised across all continents and outperformed the market with exceptional growth, especially in key Asian markets such as China and Japan,” the company said. Additionally, the product range was expanded and “the brand positioning as a leading mountain performance brand was sharpened.”

Mammut CEO Schäfer calls CPE right partner for next growth phase

Mammut CEO Schäfer paid tribute to the departing partner: “Together with Jacobs Capital, we have achieved an extraordinary transformation. Mammut is now financially and operatively stronger and more internationally relevant than ever,” he explained in a statement.

Looking to the future, the company now sees “great opportunities to further expand the brand internationally,” said Schäfer. “We have a clear strategy and a strong business plan. We are convinced that CPE is the right partner for this next phase of growth, while preserving the values, heritage and identity that make Mammut unique.”

Mark Mao, managing director of CPE, explained the new owner's goals. “It is both a privilege and a responsibility for us to take on the role of guardian of Mammut in the future,” he explained. “Following the completion of the transaction, CPE will do everything possible to preserve and further develop the brand strength, technical excellence and authentic heritage that have made Mammut one of the most respected outdoor brands in the world.”