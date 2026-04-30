Chip Wilson launches proxy contest to restore Lululemon brand focus

The founder and largest active shareholder of Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon, Chip Wilson, has issued an open letter to shareholders calling for a significant overhaul of the board of directors. Wilson has nominated three independent directors to be elected at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

The timing of this proxy contest coincides with the appointment of Heidi O’Neill as the new chief executive officer (CEO). Wilson expressed dissatisfaction with the selection process, noting that O’Neill, a veteran of US sportswear giant Nike, may not possess the transformative creative vision needed for a turnaround. He criticised the Board for leaving the CEO position vacant for nearly 300 days and suggested that the market’s negative reaction to the news reflects a lack of investor confidence in the Board’s governance.

Strategic misalignment and failed collaborations

Wilson argues that the Board has overseen a period of brand harvesting that prioritised short-term financial gains over long-term brand equity. According to the letter, the company has lost approximately 17 billion dollars in market value over the past five years. Wilson specifically pointed to the 65.90 percent decline in shareholder value over the last 24 months as evidence of a failed strategy.

A central tenet of Wilson’s critique is the recent strategic direction of the company, which he describes as chasing mass-market appeal. He cited the collaboration with the Walt Disney Company as a primary example of brand-drift. Wilson noted that the partnership diluted the brand’s exclusivity and alienated its core customer base. Furthermore, the letter highlights unsuccessful ventures into footwear, the Selfcare beauty line, and various accessories as evidence of weak product planning and a lack of innovation.

Wilson noted that for eight consecutive quarters, Lululemon has reported flat or declining same store sales in the Americas. He expressed concern that the erosion of the company’s premium position in North America will eventually impact international markets. To rectify this, Wilson is advocating for a return to the creative-first leadership that originally defined the brand’s success.

The letter further alleges that a significant overlapping professional network, particularly involving private equity firm Advent, has created an entrenched culture. While David Mussafer, managing partner at Advent, has announced he will not stand for re-election, Wilson maintains that the Board remains resistant to genuine input from outside stakeholders.

Independent nominees for the Board

To catalyze change, Wilson has put forward three nominees: Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile, and Eric Hirshberg. Maurer, the former co-chief executive officer of Swiss performance brand On, is credited with quadrupling revenue and scaling direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations during his tenure. Gentile brings experience as the former chief marketing officer of ESPN, where she launched the EspnW platform. Hirshberg, previously the CEO of Activision, oversaw a 500 percent increase in stock value during his eight-year term.

Wilson urged shareholders to use the gold universal proxy card to vote for his nominees, asserting that without a refreshed Board, further value destruction is inevitable.