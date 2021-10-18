Chloé achieves B Corporation certification

Luxury fashion house Chloé has become B Corporation certified, reinforcing its commitment to social and environmental practices following a number of initiatives dedicated to these fields.

Chloé’s classified ‘Benefit Corporation’ status reflects that of its recent restructuring to a purpose-driven model, launched in June 2020. The reformation was followed by a number of ambitious programmes to further the company’s attitude towards inclusivity and eco-conscious actions.

B Corp, administered by nonprofit network B Lab, challenges brands on their social and environmental impact, with expansive analysis covering governance, workers, communities and impact on the environment. The meticulous certification process reviews both product and company operations, assessing legal accountability, public transparency, environmental performance and social responsibility.

Chloé, a Richemont-owned brand, closely follows luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective and UK retailer Wolf & Badger in achieving the B Corp status. Those that achieve the certification are considered by the network as part of the acceleration in “a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy”.

Image: B Lab

Bellini’s comment

“It is our strong belief that we need to take full accountability for the impact we have on people and planet, injecting purpose across everything we do, transforming how we do business and actively participating to build a better world,” said Chloé CEO, Riccardo Bellini, in a statement.

“B Corp offers us a powerful framework to accelerate and guide this transformation. We are proud of this achievement and I am thankful to the many people in our company that worked hard to make it possible for more than 18 months.

“By Becoming B Corp today, we reinforce our commitment to continuously challenge ourselves to use our brand and our business as a force for good.”

According to the label, it is the first luxury Maison to achieve the certification, stating that it hopes to inspire others to follow suit.

Responsible initiatives

A large part of Chloé’s commitments have been focused on sustainable development within the company, both through production and operations. The recent addition of a sustainability board saw the likes of Nobel prize winner, Amanda Nguyen, appointed as an external expert.

On a company level, employees have further been assigned annual sustainability objectives, with a range of measurable goals to be reviewed by this board.

Additionally, the house stated its goal of transitioning to lower impact materials for its collections, starting with its SS22 line that consisted of 58 percent eco-conscious production.

Further commitments have centred around social responsibility, with the likes of its ‘Women Forward. For a Fairer Future’ mission being implemented into its corporate status. The manifesto promotes women’s advancement and the rebalancing of gender-based inequalities, with the label executing a number of transformations into its day-to-day operations.

It has additionally generated partnerships with Fair Trade certified social enterprises, as well as the development of a volunteering programme that works with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).