Chloé CMO to step down as Quiz non-executive director

A non-executive director for fast fashion retailer Quiz has announced her intention to step down from the company’s board of directors.

Charlotte O’Sullivan was first appointed to the role in July 2017, bringing to the company her already extensive experience in the fashion industry.

From July 2007, she had worked her way up in a series of roles at luxury British fashion house Mulberry, where she eventually became global marketing and digital director in April 2017, a position she held until November 2022.

Following this, O’Sullivan then went on to become chief marketing officer at French luxury brand Chloé, where she still currently works.

Her departure from Quiz comes as O’Sullivan prepares to relocate overseas, Quiz said in a regulatory filing, with her exit to come into effect on November 30, 2023.

The retailer thanked O’Sullivan “for the significant contribution” she has made since her appointment, further noting that it was “currently undertaking a search process to identify a suitable replacement” with an announcement to come in due course.