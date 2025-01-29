Christian Dior reports revenue growth despite economic headwinds

French luxury group Christian Dior recorded revenue of 84.7 billion euros in 2024, up 1 percent on an organic basis. In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth was 1 percent, accelerating with respect to the third quarter.

The company said in a statement that the result was achieved despite a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, as well as a high basis of comparison following several years of exceptional post-Covid growth.

The company’s Europe and the United States markets posted growth on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis; Japan saw double-digit revenue growth; and the rest of Asia reflected the strong growth in spending by Chinese customers in Europe and Japan.

Profit from recurring operations reached 19.6 billion euros, equating to an operating margin of 23.1 percent, which exceeded pre-Covid levels. Net profit amounted to 12.9 billion euros and the group share of net profit amounted to 5.2 billion euros.

Dior celebrated the end-of-year holiday season with spectacular façades and window displays around the world, in particular at its 30 Montaigne store in Paris and at the new Dior Gold House in Bangkok.

At the shareholders’ meeting on April 17, 2025, the company added that Christian Dior will propose a dividend of 13 euros per share. An interim dividend of 5.50 euros per share was paid on December 4, 2024 and the balance of 7.50 euros per share will be paid on April 28, 2025.