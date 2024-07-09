Christian Louboutin invests in Parisian property group

Footwear designer Christian Louboutin has expanded his reach via a new investment in a Paris-based property company on the path of international expansion.

Experimental Group is understood to have welcomed Louboutin as its newest shareholder according to various media outlets, including TTG, as part of a strategic partnership to bolster the company’s presence.

In a statement to the press, Experimental Group co-founder and partner, Olivier Bon, said: “Christian Louboutin’s entrepreneurial spirit aligns perfectly with the values of Experimental Group. His international acclaim, multidisciplinary artistic collaborations, creativity, and intuition will be invaluable assets in supporting our growth.”

The group, which operates a global portfolio of hotels, bars, beach clubs and restaurants, is currently undergoing a wider expansion, with upcoming plans revolving around various degrees of openings in Rome, Paris and New York, among other locations.

The company took its first steps into the US earlier in 2024 with the launch of La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels Centre St in New York, where it is now also scheduled to open a new cocktail bar.

In addition to Louboutin’s backing, a partner of the footwear designer, Alexis Dyevre, has also taken a minority stake in the Experimental Group, joining the slew of existing shareholders, including Jean Moueix.