Christopher Kane could shut down namesake label

Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane could be shutting down his namesake label which he founded in 2006 with his sister Tammy Kane.

The company said in a statement that its board has recently resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint FTS Recovery as administrators.

“This difficult decision has been reached to give the company sufficient time to implement a rescue plan,” it said, adding that “key stakeholders have been notified”.

The statement continued: “A period of accelerated marketing activity will now follow, with a view to locating potential interested parties to either refinance the company’s existing debt, or alternatively locate a purchaser for the business and assets.”

Christopher Kane launched his label 16 years ago after graduating from Central Saint Martins College and before becoming a regular at London Fashion Week.

The label grew in popularity before luxury giant Kering snapped up a 51 percent majority stake in the business in 2013.

Fast forward to 2018, and the French conglomerate sold its stake back to the designer.