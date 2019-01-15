Christopher Raeburn rebrands

British sustainable fashion designer Christopher Raeburn is rebranding his eponymous label to ‘Raeburn’ to coincide with the brand’s 10-year anniversary .

The re-brand, which also includes a new logo, follows the recent appointment of Christopher Raeburn as Timberland’s first global creative director , and the appointment of his brother Graeme Raeburn as performance director , the East London label stated.

Graeme Raeburn, who was previously lead designer at leading performance cycling brand Rapha, working across menswear, womenswear and accessories, joined the label in December last year.

At the time, Christopher Raeburn said it was a “real coup” to secure someone of his brother’s calibre, and added that they were both excited about bringing together their “collective design approaches” to truly “fuse fashion and function” as part of the next chapter of the business.

To complete the rebranding the label has also introduced a new logo, a graphic interpretation of a colour-blocked parachute used by air forces globally.

On the brand’s social media, Christopher Raeburn, explained: “With our tenth year in business we’re proud to announce brother Graeme Raeburn joining the company and a natural branding shift to Raeburn as we continue to grow our team, wholesale, retail and consultancy platforms.

“To support the shift to Raeburn we’re introducing a new logo in recognition of where our brand began – an iconic, graphic interpretation of a 28’ parachute used by air forces globally and unique for their colour blocked construction. White, olive and sand hues allow for camouflage whilst fluro orange allows for signalling and detection”

Image: via RaeburnDesign.co.uk