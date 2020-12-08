Christopher Raeburn to “reinvigorate” Left Hand and ST95

British designer Christopher Raeburn is to relaunch menswear brands Left Hand and ST95, founded by Massimo Osti, the Italian designer who was also the founder of Stone Island.

In a short statement, UK-based Left Hand Studios Limited said that it has acquired the two brands, formed in the mid-1990s, and has appointed Raeburn to “reinvigorate” Left Hand and ST95 for autumn/winter 2021.

The design and development of both menswear brands will be led creatively by Ræburn and will be based at the Raeburn Lab in East London.

Both collections will be showcased to a “hand-picked, select number of international retailers” in February 2021.

Christopher Raeburn to relaunch two Italian brands

Left Hand launched in 1993 and was the first brand Osti developed after creating Stone Island. The menswear brand combined newly developed materials with Osti’s forward-thinking design skills and passion for innovation.

The new Left Hand collection for autumn/winter 2021 will feature jackets, liners and jersey, “all in keeping with the brand’s original aesthetic yet evolved for the fashion landscape of today”.

ST95 followed in 1995 and was known for its sporty appeal, focusing on a younger audience than Left Hand. For autumn/winter 2021, ST95 will be “reimagined with a still youthful but responsibly minded, customer in mind” with the new owners promising to be “forward-thinking with a nod to the brand’s original roots, executed in an unexpected and contemporary way”.

The announcement followed news that Italian luxury brand Moncler had acquired Stone Island with a plan to grow the label in the American and Asian markets as well as via direct to consumer channels.

