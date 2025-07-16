Ciele Athletics launches in China with Topsports

Montreal-based performance running brand Ciele Athletics has launched in China through an exclusive partnership with Topsports, one of China’s leading sports retail operators.

In a statement, Ciele Athletics said that Topsports will oversee all brand operations in China, including channel sales, consumer engagement and marketing to support its ambitions to establish a footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing running markets.

Jano Arabaghian, chief executive of Ciele Athletics, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Topsports to bring Ciele Athletics to the Chinese running community. Their forward-thinking vision and deep expertise in the market make them an ideal partner as we enter this next chapter.

“Together, we’re excited to move people to movement in China and continue expanding the places where runners around the world connect with Ciele.”

Ciele Athletics campaign Credits: Ciele Athletics

Topsports offers Ciele Athletics deep category experience in the region and has previously partnered with brands such as Nike, Adidas, Hoka, and Soar, and built success running communities across digital and offline platforms.

With Topsports support, Ciele Athletics will open an official online flagship store in China, bringing its performance-driven accessories and apparel to the region, covering everything from race-day essentials to everyday gear, catering to runners of all backgrounds.

Iain Ding, vice president of brand incubation at Topsports, added: “Ciele is a valuable addition to our growing running portfolio. With its iconic headwear, expanding product range and distinct yet inclusive design language, Ciele is uniquely positioned to connect with Chinese runners - supported by Topsports’ operational strength and deep market insight.”

The move follows Arabaghian, a seasoned executive with experience at Red Bull, The North Face, Oakley and Vans, joining the Canadian brand in April 2025 as CEO. He was brought on to the newly created role to drive its expansion and cultural relevancy in the running space.