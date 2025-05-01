Cindy Crawford and family invest in Vuori

Southern Californian performance lifestyle brand Vuori has announced a partnership with the Gerber-Crawford family, which will see supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, alongside their model children Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber become long-term collaborators of the brand.

In a statement, Vuori said that the Gerber-Crawford family would become ambassadors for the performance brand, starring in its spring/summer 2025 campaign, as well as contributing to shaping Vuori as creative, strategic and financial partners. The move is described as a “rare collaboration that just feels right”.

Vuori spring/summer 2025 campaign starring the Gerber-Crawford family Credits: Vuori by Cass Bird

Joe Kudla, founder and chief executive of Vuori, said: “This official partnership with the Gerber family marks an exciting milestone for Vuori that’s been years in the making. It began when Rande Gerber discovered Vuori in a small Malibu boutique and reached out, sharing our passion for what we’re building. A genuine friendship followed, rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and now we’re excited to take that connection even further.

“Kaia and Cindy are natural muses for Vuori’s women’s collection, embodying strength, style, and modern femininity. And the entire Gerber family reflects a timeless yet modern approach to fashion - effortlessly blending elevated style with an authentic, down-to-earth energy that aligns perfectly with Vuori’s core values.”

Vuori spring/summer 2025 campaign starring the Gerber-Crawford family Credits: Vuori by Cass Bird

Gerber-Crawford family become creative, strategic and financial partners of Vuori

Commenting on the partnership, entrepreneur and investor Rande Gerber, added: “From the moment I met Joe, it was clear that he’s focused and knows exactly what he wants, but above all, he’s just a genuinely good person who shares the same values as our family.

“When we visited Vuori’s headquarters, what stood out wasn’t just the business, but the real, personal connections we all formed – it wasn’t about deals, it was about shared stories and a mutual respect that made Joe say, ‘We need to do something bigger together.’ And that’s what sets Vuori apart: no matter how fast they grow, they keep that intimate, ego-free community where people surf at lunch, celebrate each other’s wins, and stay true to the soul of Southern California living.”

Financial details of the partnership between Vuori and the Gerber-Crawford family were not disclosed.

Vuori spring/summer 2025 campaign starring the Gerber-Crawford family Credits: Vuori by Cass Bird

The news follows Vuori's recent retail expansion in the UK, opening its third store on London’s King’s Road. The two-level store spans over 3,412 square feet and features the brand’s men’s and women’s collections organised in key categories across leisure, active and lifestyle.

On the store opening, Andy Lawrence, vice president of international at Vuori, said: "We've been targeting a store on King's Road since we entered the UK market, and are thrilled we're finally here.

“Opening this store represents a key milestone in Vuori’s expansion in the UK and across Europe, allowing us to deepen our connection with customers and the market. With each new store, we’re focused on building lasting relationships with customers and laying the foundation for long-term success.”

Vuori spring/summer 2025 campaign starring the Gerber-Crawford family Credits: Vuori by Cass Bird

Vuori was founded in 2015 by Kudla in a humble garage office just two blocks from the ocean in the beachside town of Encinitas, California. It draws inspiration from the community, active lifestyle, and the natural playground that surrounds it and offers a fabric-first approach to create premium performance apparel and elevated everyday styles.

Today, Vuori is available in more than 18 countries worldwide, with more than 70 stores in the US and 3 in the UK. It also has a global e-commerce platform and a curated wholesale business with stores, including luxury department stores Harrods, Selfridges and Nordstrom.