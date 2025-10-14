Circ announces first sourcing partnership with H&M

Circ, the only textile-to-textile recycler capable of taking polycotton blends and fully recovering both the polyester and the cellulose for reuse, is collaborating with the H&M Group.

The move will see H&M incorporating Circ’s recycled fibres from polycotton textile waste into its product offerings for the first time. The first products will debut in autumn 2025, with a women's V-neck fleece sweatshirt made with Circ Polyester, where Circ has recycled PET chips and converted them into polyester staple fibre by Palmetto and then knitted into fabric by Fakir Knitwear.

The partnership will be expanded in spring 2026 with menswear denim crafted with Tencel | Circ with Refribra technology. This will mark the first time Circ’s recycled pulp will be commercialised through Lenzing’s global supply chain in the form of Tencel | Circ with Refribra technology, which uses textile waste as a raw material, in addition to wood sources from certified or controlled origins, giving waste a new life.

Within the partnership, the Lyocell fibre branded under Tencel I Circ with Refribra technology is crafted with 30 percent Circ pulp from recycled textile waste, showcasing how existing fibre platforms “can be leveraged to unlock circularity at scale”.

Cecilia Strömblad Brännsten, head of resource use and circularity at H&M Group, said in a statement: "Collaborating with key partners on projects like Circ is essential to our vision: to grow our business decoupled from resource use and extraction, with products and materials circulating at their highest value.”

Circ operations Credits: Circ

This global launch builds on the global Switch2CE programme led by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and a two-year pilot with Intellecap and H&M Group, where Circ piloted its recycling technology with H&M Group’s suppliers in Bangladesh, successfully recycling 2.6 tonnes of polycotton waste into Circ Lyocell and Circ Polyester.

Peter Majeranowski, chief executive at Circ, added: “H&M Group brings global fashion scale, and Lenzing brings decades of fibre expertise. Together, they provide the infrastructure needed to make circular fashion commercially viable.

“By working with partners of this calibre, we’re showing how fibre producers and global brands can close the loop at commercial volumes. This builds on our work through the UNIDO Switch2CE programme with H&M Group, which proved our technology could recycle blended textile waste within local supply chains. What we’re announcing today is the next step of turning pilots into global practice.”

Garment samples from the collaboration will be on display at The Textile Exchange Conference 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal, until October 17.