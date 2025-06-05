Cisalfa group expects revenue of one billion euros

Cisalfa Sport S.p.A. announced its provisional financial results for 2024/2025, confirming stable growth.

The Italian sporting goods retailer, which also owns German retailers Sport Voswinkel and SportScheck, expects to achieve consolidated revenue of one billion euros in the financial year, Cisalfa announced on Thursday, February 16, 2024. Cisalfa had already set this target in October 2024 for the current financial year. The group anticipates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special effects, to be 105 million euros.

cisalfa continues to invest in SportScheck

The positive performance reflected the company's targeted investment strategy, "which is aimed at strengthening its market position in Italy and Germany, as well as expanding into other European markets," according to a statement from Curno. This includes the acquisition of Sport Voswinkel and SportScheck in the past two years, which account for around 30 percent of total revenue.

"Reaching the one-billion-euro revenue mark is not just a symbolic milestone, but the concrete result of a consistent and future-oriented corporate strategy," said Cisalfa Group chief executive officer, Boris Zanoletti. "The integration of Sport Voswinkel and SportScheck, as well as the continuous adaptation of our business model to market developments, form the basis for the group's further expansion."

In the current year, Cisalfa's focus is on increasing the operating margin and strengthening the group's key companies. This includes consolidating SportScheck in the German market and Intersport Superstore in the Italian market. In addition, investments of over 30 million euros are already planned for 2025, which will be used to expand the distribution network, digitalisation, and the omnichannel approach, Zanoletti said.