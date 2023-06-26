Claire’s names new chief merchandising officer

Accessories retailer Claire’s has announced the appointment of Claudia Lima-Guinehut as the company’s new executive vice president, chief merchandising officer.

In the role, Lima-Guinehut has been tasked with leading the retailer’s global merchandising, sourcing and design strategy, as well as the brand’s piercing business.

The company said that Lima-Guinehut will continue to help bolster its “on-trend merchandising” while overseeing its product fashion assortment.

In a release, CEO, Ryan Vero, said: “Our product takes the ordinary and makes it extraordinary for our consumers every day, and we are thrilled that Claudia is joining the team to help continue our legacy as an inviting place where people can experience the joy of self-expression.”

Lima-Guinehut joins Claire’s from The Children’s Place, where she most recently served as senior vice president, global merchandising and strategic partnerships, holding responsibility for the brand’s product strategies across multiple channels.

Prior to that, she was director of international merchandising for Destination Maternity from 2011 and 2014 and held roles of increasing responsibility at the likes of Zara, Ralph Lauren and Camuto Group.

Speaking on her appointment, Lima-Guinehut said: “I’m excited to join Claire’s to continue the tradition of bringing the brand’s beloved consumers, especially younger generations, global fashion product and piercing services that continue to excite them and further drive the business.”