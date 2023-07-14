Claire’s refreshes identity of piercing business with new logo and look

Accessories retailer Claire’s has hit the refresh button on its popular piercing business, introducing a new look and feel that reimagines its long-standing legacy.

Now dubbed ‘Pierced by Claire’s’, the subsidiary of the retailer will look towards the attitude of new generations of shoppers, supported via a full-funnel marketing plan, including TV ads and a ‘Free earrings for a year’ offering.

The rejuvenated visual identity includes a new logo, vibrant branding and a conversational voice in a bid to elevate the customer experience both in-stores and across global digital channels.

Alongside this, the brand has also introduced the digital character ‘Pierce’, who personifies the business and what it stands for.

Pierce, next to several other digital and physical characters, will aid consumers throughout the piercing and online shopping journeys.

An additional part of the refresh is Claire’s ‘EarPrint’ concept, targeted towards Gen Z and Alpha, allowing them to create personalised ear designs through multiple piercing selections.

Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), consumers are able to view digital images that exhibit ways in which they can curate their piercings and jewellery.

The experience, alongside the new identity, is already present in the brand’s new Paris flagship store, as well as other stores throughout the EU.

In a release, Kristin Patrick, EVP and chief marketing officer, said: "As we continue to transform into a global fashion brand powerhouse, we have elevated what makes Claire's special and created immersive new experiences that envelop and inspire young people.

"Pierced by Claire's builds on our purpose of self-expression with a reimagined piercing experience and a unique point of view that continues to embed us in culture and positions the brand for its future."