Clarks appoints new CEO, Jonathan Ram

Footwear retailer Clarks has announced the appointment of Jonathan Ram as its new chief executive officer who is set to join the company in April 2022.

The Canadian-born exec will be coming from his most recent position as group president, global activewear at HanesBrands, Inc., during which he drove the growth of the company’s global activewear business.

Ram additionally spent 16 years at New Balance, running the shoe brand’s LATAM, EMEA and North American businesses. He was credited with leading the retailer’s profitable transformation of the EMEA region and operating the North America multi-channel business.

In a release, Clarks chairman, Colin Li, said he was “pleased” to welcome Ram to the team and commented on his significant experience in the footwear and apparel market.

A more positive financial path for the business

Li added: “In the last year Clarks has implemented a focused turnaround strategy designed to protect the future of the business, and to build a foundation for sustainable growth in the years ahead. This has resulted in an improved financial position.

“With the appointment of Jon as CEO we now look forward to a new phase where we will focus on growing our business in current and new markets and channels, and Jon will take a leading role in taking Clarks to the next level.”

Clarks has been subject to a number of changes and covid-related challenges over recent years, with a batch of new faces entering the business following its majority stake acquisition by private equity firm LionRock Capital last year.

Clarks’ previous CEO Victor Herrero stepped down from the company in November 2021 after LionRock reported the retailer was back on a positive track following store closures.

In a statement at the time, the company said: “The Clarks business is on track to meet or exceed its forecast revenue goals, and our debt and cash positions have been considerably improved in the last few months.

“The loosening of pandemic restrictions in our key markets and the strong management of costs in the past six months have resulted in the delivery of a much-improved financial position in rapid time.”