Clarks appoints new distributor for Benelux

Clarks has appointed a new distributor for its wholesale business in the Benelux region. From today, Brussels-based Group Alain Broekaert (GAB) will distribute Clarks products in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The aim of the partnership is to support the brand's growth in Europe, Clarks wrote in a press release. GAB already manages a portfolio of well-known brands in Benelux, including Karl Lagerfeld, Scotch & Soda, Pepe Jeans and Hackett.

"We are delighted to join forces with Groep Alain Broekaert, one of the best fashion distributors in Benelux," wrote Clarks managing director Olivier Motteau of the EMEA branch in the release. "They are a highly experienced distributor with a strong reputation and we look forward to working with them to grow our business in Benelux."

Alain Broekaert, owner of GAB, also welcomed the partnership. "With Clarks, GAB has something unique in its hands, a classic and iconic brand. The timeless design complements our existing shoe range, in which Clarks will be our flagship. We are delighted to be part of Clarks' success."