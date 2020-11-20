Clarks gets green light for CVA

British footwear retailer Clarks has received the green light from creditors to go ahead with a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

The proposal was approved by 90 percent of the company’s creditors.

Earlier this month,Hong Kong-based private equity firm LionRock Capital agreed to acquire a 100 million pound majority stake in Clarks provided the retailer gets the green light for its CVA from creditors.

The LionRock Capital investment is still subject to shareholder approval and the successful completion of a 28-day challenge period on the CVA.

Philip de Klerk, interim chief financial officer at Clarks, said in a statement: “I am very pleased that the CVA was approved today. This is a significant step towards the formation of our new partnership with LionRock Capital.”

Gavin Maher, partner at Deloitte, said: “The approval of the CVA is an important milestone for Clarks, enabling the business to move forward. The CVA, together with the proposed investment from LionRock, will provide a stable platform upon which the management’s transformation strategy can be delivered.”