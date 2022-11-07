Clarks recalls 113,000 women's canvas shoes due to chemical hazard

Clarks Americas has recalled about 113,000 women's navy blue canvas shoes due to chemical hazard.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore and Breeze Step women's shoes in navy colors. The shoes, which were manufactured in China, were recalled because prolonged and direct contact with the shoes' upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects.

The company has asked the customers to immediately stop wearing the shoes and visit clarkusa.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will need to upload a photo of their shoes in order to determine if they are included in this recall.

Clarks will send consumers free shipping materials and a pre-paid shipping label to send back the shoes. Consumers can also return their shoes to the place where purchased.

The shoes were sold at Clarks outlet stores and other stores, including Macy's, JC Penney, Kohl's, QVC, Shoe Carnival, DSW and Zappos and online at Clarksusa.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 to October 2022 for about 65 dollars.(DPA)