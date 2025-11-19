Clarks strikes partnerships with Shein, Walmart and TikTok Shop

Footwear retailer Clarks has announced a slew of new wholesale partnerships with digital platforms as part of wider efforts to strengthen its online footprint. The company has announced its launch on fast fashion giant Shein; US retailers Walmart and Target; off-price platform Secret Sales; and social media site TikTok Shop.

Speaking on the news, Clarks UK, ROI and Europe president, Joe Ulloa, said: “Expanding into new digital spaces helps us meet customers where they are. We’re making Clarks even more accessible while continuing to offer fantastic products at great prices. Value and comfort remain at the heart of everything we do.”

The company has already gone live on Shein and Secret Sales’ UK platforms and across Europe, with plans to expand onto Secret Sales Netherlands and Dress for Less before the end of the year.

A similar rollout will take place via TikTok Shop, the e-commerce platform for the video-driven social media app, where Clarks already had a presence in Singapore and Malaysia. The company said it has now expanded into the UK and Americas, with Europe to follow in 2026.

In the Americas, meanwhile, Clarks is continuing to grow on momentum across the region, expanding to Shein, Walmart and Shop Simon. It will also be added to Target’s marketplace in December.

The rollout comes as Clarks prepares for the launch of its own digital marketplace in the UK, which is set to launch via its existing e-commerce site in early 2026. The platform will offer a range of brands alongside its own collections.