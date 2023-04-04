Clarks UK managing director exits

Footwear retailer Clarks has reportedly said farewell to Joe Ulloa, the managing director of its UK, Ireland and MEA business.

According to Drapers, Jonathan Ram, who was appointed to the role of CEO in April 2022, will take on the UK and Ireland team until a successor has been selected.

In a statement to the media outlet, a spokesperson for the company said: “Clarks can confirm that after a successful period with the business, Joe Ulloa has stepped down from his role as managing director for the UK, ROI and MEA and has left Clarks.

“CEO Jon Ram is leading the UK and ROI team in the interim period as Clarks recruits Joe’s replacement.”

The reason for his departure was not disclosed.

Ulloa initially joined Clarks in 2017, first appointed to the position of retail and franchise director of the UK and Europe before becoming managing director of UK and Ireland in 2019. He took on his most recent role in 2021.

Prior to Clarks, Ulloa worked at the likes of Harrods, L’Occitane and Gap, where he held various leadership roles, including regional director of Gap Inc.

Since the appointment of its new CEO, Clarks has been upping efforts to cement its presence in retail and with younger consumers.

This has seen the retailer introduce a new retail concept to rejuvenate its identity, and establish notable partnerships with the likes of Salehe Bembury, Pokémon and Deichmann.

It has also increased its digital presence, entering various online metaverse spaces with activations that look to appeal to Gen Z consumers.