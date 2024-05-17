Classic Football Shirts secures 35.8 million dollar investment to support expansion

Manchester-based Classic Football Shirts has announced that it was the recipient of a 35.8 million dollar investment by multi-stage investment firm The Charnin Group (TCG) as it looks to carry out imminent global expansion plans.

The deal puts a strategic focus on the North American market, one of the brand’s fastest-growing regions that represents 15 percent of its overall business. Here, the duo see significant market opportunities as football culture and its resulting fandom rapidly grows.

In a release, CEO Doug Bierton, who founded the brand in 2006 alongside Matthew Dale and Gary Bierton, said: “Each football shirt tells a unique story and represents the history, culture, style – and the nostalgia of the game.

CFS' Manchester store. Credits: Classic Football Shirts.

“It’s a passion and obsession for the sport, from our team and our customers, that built the business to where it is today. It’s exciting to think about how we’ll connect with millions more around the world over a shared love of football.”

Using the growth equity capital from TCG, which is the only major outside investor for CFS, the brand wants to continue on the path of becoming the “global destination for authentic football shirts”, while cultivating a community of fans.

To further this mission, Cormac Barry, former CEO of Sportsbet and CarTrawler, has joined CFS as executive chairman.

Additional efforts to grow its presence can already be seen in the opening of a retail experience in New York City, where a curated collection of both classic and current shirt styles are available. The company noted that the event precedes the forthcoming launch of permanent stores in New York and Los Angeles later this year.