Clean Clothes Campaign takes Levi’s to court over labour condition claims

The non-profit organisation Clean Clothes Campaign has initiated legal proceedings against Levi Strauss & Co. According to the organisation, the denim brand has misled consumers with statements about labour conditions in its supply chain, as stated in a press release. Four consumers are acting as co-claimants in the case.

The lawsuit was prompted by alleged abuses in a Turkish factory that produces exclusively for Levi’s, according to the organisation. In 2023, workers who participated in union protests there were reportedly confronted with intervention from local authorities and were subsequently dismissed. A group of workers has been demanding compensation ever since.

The Clean Clothes Campaign claims that in its communications with consumers, Levi’s has referred to responsible production and respect for labour rights, including freedom of association. The organisation points to findings from the Worker Rights Consortium and the brand's own code of conduct.

The case is supported by the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO), which has provided research. A date for the first hearing has not yet been set.

Increasing scrutiny of sustainability claims in the sector

The lawsuit is part of a broader trend where sustainability and ethical claims by fashion brands are increasingly facing legal and regulatory scrutiny. In 2023, several statements by Primark in the Netherlands were investigated by the Advertising Code Committee. This included communications in stores and on the Dutch website, which focused on themes such as equal opportunities and better conditions for garment workers.

The regulator ruled that several statements were misleading, partly because the claims were not substantiated with sufficient concrete evidence or because it was not made clear that they were future objectives. On appeal, the Board of Appeal upheld this ruling. The board stated that certain claims were “insufficiently substantiated” to assume that the ambitions would be realised in a timely manner.

The case illustrates how communication about sustainability and labour conditions within the fashion sector is being increasingly scrutinised for transparency and substantiation.

Levi’s has been contacted for comment; this article may be updated later.