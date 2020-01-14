Clearance activity drives weekly sales of womenswear at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis were down 5.8 percent for the week to January 11, 2020, as the company said, customer shopping for bargains slowed, in what was the second week of Clearance, and the mild weather impacted fashion sales.

Fashion sales for the week under review were down 1.5 percent but sales of womenswear rose 8.7 percent driven by Clearance and demand for new season own brand collections, while women’s accessories sales were up 0.6 percent.

The company added that home sales were down 13.6 percent impacted by annualising a strong competitor promotion, which John Lewis price matched. Sales of special buy products offered during Clearance were up 2 percent on last year and the company saw strong demand for new season gifts, cook and dine products launched last week. Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.8 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website