Clinical Skin acquires skincare brand Glytone

Clinical Skin has acquired Glytone from Pierre Fabre Laboratories. Glytone is a renowned skincare brand known for its innovative dermatological solutions.

The company said in a statement that the strategic acquisition reiterates a continued commitment to enhancing its unrivalled product portfolio and expanding its presence in the skincare industry.

Commenting on the new addition to its portfolio, Jaime Castle, CEO at Clinical Skin said: "Glytone's commitment to quality and efficacy complements our own values, and we are excited to work together to further elevate our product offerings."

Having benefited from Pierre Fabre Laboratories’ capabilities in dermo-cosmetics solutions for over 20 years, Glytone has built a reputation for delivering clinically proven skincare formulations designed to address various dermatological concerns, including ageing, hyperpigmentation, and the treatment of acne.

"We are proud of the legacy we have built at Glytone over the past two decades and are confident that joining Clinical Skin’s portfolio will allow the brand to reach new heights," added Lisa Morris, CEO Pierre Fabre USA.