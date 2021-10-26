Clinique announces first NFT competition

Clinique has announced its first NFT release.

The release contains a total of three NFTs and is inspired by some of the brand’s most iconic products, Black Honey and Moisture Surge. The NFTs will be given away through a competition. Revolving around social media, the possibility to win is only available to those signed up to its Smart Rewards program.

The competition ends on November 2 and requires entrants to post a video or photo on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter. The caption and post must respond to the prompt “How do you bring hope and optimism to the people around you, and who brings a smile to your face?” The hashtags #MetaOptimist, #Clinique and #Contest must appear in the caption.

According to Vogue Business, CEO and chief metaverse officer of Future Intelligence Group Cathy Hackl said that Clinique’s approach is “unique” due to its focus on the social media currency. Future Intelligence Group worked with Clinique on the NFT competition.

“It empowers Clinique’s loyal fans to be able to use their content as a gateway into the metaverse,” said Hackl.

Three winners will be picked, each one winning an NFT. They will also receive annual assortments of Clinique products for the next ten years. The winners will be announced online by Clinique ambassadors, actors Emilia Clarke and Melissa Barrera.

Clinique is not the first brand to have released NFTs. A growing number of companies are launching into the digital market, with Dolce & Gabbana recently auctioning off its NFT collection for a total of 6 million dollars.