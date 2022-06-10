Clinique drops NFT makeup campaign addressing diversity in metaverse

Beauty brand Clinique has revealed a new non-fungible token (NFT) campaign in partnership with digital artist Daz 3D, addressing the lack of representation in the metaverse.

For the ‘Metaverse More Like Us’ campaign, the Estée Lauder-owned brand has collaborated with a number of global makeup artists, including Tess Daly and Sheika Daley, on the design of the digital artwork.

Each of the makeup artists curated two looks for non-fungible people (NFP), with varying skin tones, face shapes, hairstyles and makeup inspired by real-life Clinique products.

Next to the avatar designs, the artists will share the inspiration behind the NFP looks via social media channels.

Released in three drops over the course of the summer, the digital art will be offered to 1,968 randomly selected avatar NFP collection holders, with the first drop in July, second in August and the third occurring in September.

“Over the past 20 years, Daz 3D has consistently created inclusive representation in the digital environment and is thrilled to continue this tradition with Clinique,” said Jessica Rizzuto, SVP of e-commerce at Daz 3D, in a release.

Rizzuto said: “Our ground-breaking NFT collections, like NFP and our partnership with Clinique, are breaking barriers and challenging the status quo. Through this campaign and the stunning NFT makeup looks, we are proud to bring this to life in the metaverse.”