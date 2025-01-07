CLO Virtual Fashion opens new office in Vietnam

CLO Virtual Fashion, the provider of digital garment 3D solutions, has opened a second Southeast Asia office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in response to growth in the region.

The opening is part of the company’s continued strategic expansion in Southeast Asia following the successful launch of an office in Jakarta last year, as it looks to support local clients and meet demands for its innovative software solutions.

Simon Kim, chief executive of CLO Virtual Fashion, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to establish a presence in Vietnam where already a large community of CLO users are designing in 3D and finding value in working in 3D.

“In times of continuous supply chain disruptions and to cope with the fast-paced fashion cycle, 3D design is the only way forward for the apparel industry, and we hope to provide direct ample support for the industry and serve the community closely to fit the needs of Vietnam users."

With the addition of the Ho Chi Minh office, CLO Virtual Fashion now operates in 14 offices across 12 countries worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Paris.

CLO Virtual Fashion software empowers all aspects of the garment life cycle, including concept development, design, manufacturing, marketing, fitting, and styling, enabling designers to design clothes with an unlimited variety of fabrics, accessories, sewing patterns, and designs that can be attached and removed to achieve the perfect design. Global fashion companies Gap, New Balance and Target use CLO's digital garment ecosystem to create true-to-life garment designs.