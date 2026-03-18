Clo Virtual Fashion partners with Shima Seiki

Shima Seiki, a knitting solutions provider and the developer of Apexfiz Design software, has joined the Clo ecosystem partnership program (EPP) from Clo Virtual Fashion.

Apexfiz Design software supports several design functions, including pattern creation, color development, and textile simulations, making it a strong complement to Clo’s digital garment platform, especially for ecommerce, visualization, and knitwear-focused product development.

The new collaboration sees the two industry providers work together to develop end-to-end digital-to-production solutions for knitwear, leveraging Clo’s digital garment technology with Shima Seiki’s digital ecosystem for knitwear.

Scheduled for release in April, alongside Shima Seiki’s V-09C update and the Clo 2026.0 enterprise launch, the ApexFiz Integration Plugin enables seamless data exchange between the platforms.

Through the partnership, Clo users and creators can now easily go from creating a digital concept to a knitted output. By integrating Clo with Shima Seiki’s design software, users can access a more efficient workflow that is designed to enhance creative capabilities while removing traditional barriers between design and production.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shima Seik to the Clo Ecosystem Partnership Program," said Simon Kim, CEO at Clo Virtual Fashion, in a statement. "Over the past year, we've built a strong network of EPP partners, and the collaboration with Shima Seik marks a significant milestone, especially for expanding digital knitwear workflows. Together, we're shaping the future of digital-to-physical garment innovation."

By streamlining material transfers and reducing time-intensive manual processes, the Clo EPP allows designers to produce highly realistic knitwear and translate digital creations into real-world production with greater accuracy, further strengthening Clo’s expanding ecosystem of industry integrations.

"We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Clo," said Shima Seiki president Mitsuhiro Shima. "Clo's leadership in digital workflow solutions aligns perfectly with our vision to innovate across digital-to-physical experiences. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we look forward to delivering new value to our customers and accelerating the next generation of digital transformation."