CLR Wear opens pre-seed round to raise 500,000 US dollars

Apparel brand CLR Wear, pronounced "colour wear," has launched a 500,000 US dollar pre-seed round to realise its dream to make custom-fit, on-demand clothing accessible to all, while supporting American artisans.

In a statement, CLR Wear said the move would help accelerate the company’s mission to leverage cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to “shake” up the apparel industry to offer personalised, custom-fit garments.

At the heart of its innovation is a patent-pending algorithm that transforms a simple smartphone scan into precise cut patterns, which it states obliterates deadstock and manual grading. Each order triggers on-demand production in US artisan studios using ultra-soft, birch-sourced micro-modal fabric.

Woman wearing CLR Wear apparel Credits: CLR Wear

CLR Wear’s zero-inventory model not only reduces waste but also lowers overhead costs, which enables the brand to offer high-quality, custom-fit garments at competitive prices. Through its intuitive scan-to-order platform, customers can order inclusive sizing from XXS to 5XL, and enjoy rapid turnaround and a custom, flawless fit, setting a new standard for personalised fashion.

Davy Mellado, chief executive of CLR Wear, said: “Our goal is to democratise fashion by making custom-fit clothing accessible to all.

“With this pre-seed round, we will enhance our scan-to-order experience, invest in further development of our sizing algorithm, expand production facilities, and scale our marketing efforts - so that personalised, eco-friendly apparel becomes the norm rather than the exception.”

CLR Wear will use the funding on its platform and research and development, refining the scan-to-order interface and advance fit analytics and algorithm capabilities, as well as scaling its production by onboarding additional US artisan studios and expanding micro-factory facilities to meet growing demand, and driving market expansion with targeted digital campaigns and strategic partnerships ahead of Phase Two silhouette launches.