Club L London acquires Lavish Alice in ‘seven-figure’ deal

Womenswear e-tailer Club L London has announced its acquisition of Lavish Alice, another British e-commerce company. The “seven-figure deal”, which was finalised February 28 and is the first acquisition for Club L London, includes all aspects of Lavish Alice’s operations, including intellectual property rights, website, inventory and customer data.

In a release, founder and chief executive officer of Club L, Katie Randev, said the acquisition was a “strategic step in our journey to scale globally and further elevate our brand portfolio”. Randev commented on the synergies between the two brands, such as their “dedication to meticulous design” and focus on “creating considered, timeless pieces”.

Randev continued: “Bringing Lavish Alice into the Club L London Group strengthens our market presence and reinforces our position in the premium fashion space. It’s a brand I’ve always respected for its design integrity and strong identity, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead. We are committed to building on its legacy and taking it to the next level."

Lavish Alice to continue operating as standalone entity

Now under the Club L London Group, Lavish Alice will continue to operate as a standalone brand, retaining its own team. Its founders, Lee Bloor and Matthew Newton, however, will exit the business after overseeing the transition.

In a joint statement, Bloor and Newton, who also serve as directors to Lavish Alice, said they were “delighted” by the acquisition, which comes after they launched the company 18 years ago. They added: “From being stocked in world-renowned retailers to dressing A-list celebrities, Lavish Alice has been a true labour of love. We are proud to pass on our legacy to Club L London, a leader in the occasionwear space, and look forward to seeing the brand continue to thrive in its next chapter.”

The acquisition follows a strong year for Club L London, which posted a turnover of 44 million pounds in 2024, representing a 51 percent year-on-year increase for the company. Club L said that its results were driven through a combination of “strategic investments and operational innovations”.

Lavish Alice, meanwhile, has bounced back in recent years after initiating a restructuring of its wholesale division after its dedicated arm fell into administration in 2023. The company has since selectively reintroduced key wholesale partners, such as Asos and Very, with improved free-on-board (FOB) terms, capitalising on the success the business is currently experiencing as it continues to strengthen its market position.

This article was edited February 28, 14:10, to include more information provided by Club L London on Lavish Alice's current business status.