Club L London launches UAE website

Womenswear label Club L London has debuted a new website dedicated to the Middle East to cater to the increased demand it has seen from shoppers in the region.

The brand reported that its “accessible luxury” offering has seen a 57 percent rise in UAE trade in 2023 compared to the year prior.

As such, owner of Club L, Katie Randev, said that the launch of a dedicated website was “a natural progression for the business”, providing customers there with “greater accessibility”.

The launch coincides with the introduction of the brand’s second “Modest-inspired” collection, ‘Visionary’, which aims to cater to an “all-inclusive modest customer” through loose-fit kaftans, cape styles and modest midi and maxi dresses with “free-flowing” silhouettes.

Club L London's new Modest collection. Credits: Club L London.

On this latest line, Randev said: “As Modest clothing preferences vary among consumers, we've closely listened to our customers and crafted a collection tailored to those who prefer fuller coverage.

“Our commitment to authenticity drove us to incorporate contemporary trends while maintaining a modest twist, staying true to our brand DNA."

The new website brings Club L’s number of international sites to six, the latest launched in Canada, prior to UAE, a reflection of further growth at the company, which has also seen its employee headcount increase by 25 percent year-over-year.

And it appears there are no plans to slow down any time soon. Club L revealed that it is also looking to debut two more sites by the end of the year, contributing to a 50 percent increase of trading websites in 2024 alone. Next to this, an expansion of wholesale and retail partnerships can also be expected.