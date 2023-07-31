CMA rules JD and Leicester City FC broke competition rules

Following a lengthy investigation into the duo’s operations, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has officially found JD Sports and its partner Leicester City Football Club Limited guilty of breaking competition law.

The decision comes in regards to allegations that the two companies colluded to restrict competition in the sale of Leicester City-branded clothing, including replica kit, in the UK.

A fine of 880,000 pounds has been imposed on the football club, and its parent companies King Power International Co. Limited and V&A Holding Co. Limited, with a discount applied in light of the parties agreeing to settle the case with the CMA.

Meanwhile, JD has been granted immunity as it was the sportswear retailer that had initially reported the conduct to the CMA.

The watchdog first launched the investigation into the two companies partnership in September 2021, during which time it set out to uncover if potential breaches had been made to the law in regards to the sale of the related products during the period between August 2018 and January 2021.

Leicester City FC ultimately admitted to participating in the alleged infringement and agreed to pay the fine.

In response to the CMA’s recent statement, JD said that it noted the decision and added that it confirms the statement of objections the organisation announced earlier this month, when the CMA published a provisional ruling.