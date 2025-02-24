Coccinelle closes FY 2024 with a turnover of 104 million

2024 turnover at 104 million euros, with a 10% growth compared to the previous year, for Coccinelle, a company active in the creation of leather bags and accessories.

Global distribution has strengthened over the year. At the end of 2024, the brand has 120 monobrand stores in 45 countries, 1,300 points of sale in department stores and multibrand retailers. New openings have been recorded in Italy, Abu Dhabi, Malta, Austria and Romania.

The European market recorded a growth of +12%

Bags, the brand's core category, represent 70% of the total, followed by small leather goods and accessories with 25% and footwear, constantly increasing, at 5%.

"The European market is the protagonist thanks to a growth of +12%, contributing to 40% of total sales, with a particular focus on the markets of Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe, where the brand's presence continues to expand", explains the management in a note. Italy maintains a dominant role, with a growth of +13% that accounts for 45% of total sales, growth possible thanks to the multi-channel sales model on the territory.

The Asian market is stable and represents 10% of sales, with targeted developments such as the reopening of the Shanghai boutique, at Daimaru department store in China, and the boutique in Bangkok at Central World mall, Thailand. Also expanding in the Middle East, where the brand has landed with the new boutique at The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall, in Abu Dhabi.

Digitalization and e-commerce play a role that is confirmed to be fundamental, showing a 12% increase in online sales on the brand's website, compared to 2023. The virtual store today contributes 6% of the total turnover, with a percentage that exceeds 20% including online wholesale distribution.