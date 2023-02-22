Coco de Mer to move to a digital-first strategy for international expansion

Luxury lingerie brand Coco de Mer is streamlining and shifting from a London focus to a global digital-first business for growth and stability.

The new global strategy means that Coco de Mer is closing its London boutique in Seven Dials on March 5 and moving its headquarters to new premises in Primrose Hill to streamline its brand’s offering and strengthen its mission to “create a haven for female pleasure”.

In a statement, Coco de Mer said that move will “create further growth and stability for the all-female team,” as it looks to implement a customer-focused model on a global scale, bringing its collections to consumers with personal service and luxury experiences at its heart.

The new headquarters, where wholesale operations will be based, will also offer VIP appointments and bespoke fittings, and all store staff will transfer.

Lucy Litwack, chief executive and owner, said of the plans in a statement: “We are a brand with purpose, and that is so important to me. We care about women’s rights, and we want to reach as many people as possible with our message - to shine a light on the importance of female pleasure.

“We have decided that the best way of doing this is to hone our efforts into creating an intimate experience for our customers on a global scale. We have seen phenomenal growth and expansion of our online business and our wholesale division. Both elements enable our international growth and give us the best way of reaching all people equally, whilst also bringing our team together and ultimately strengthening our performance as the Home of Pleasure.”

Over the past three years, the business has reported “substantial” topline growth and increased profits, with a 50 percent increase in online sales and a 500 percent increase in its wholesale division, helped by a 45 percent increase in international stockists.

These results it adds, combined with consumer strategy work, have led the brand to enter what it calls the “next phase of its growth plan” by focusing on a global strategy of intimate consumer touchpoints.

Litwack added: “Moving from our current model of one standalone store was a tough decision on a personal level, as the store has become a real destination and such a beautiful space. However, I truly believe that this is completely right for the evolution of the brand.

“The agility involved in the next chapter of Coco de Mer is incredibly exciting. Where the brand has focused for the last 21 years on this one store in London, we are now looking at possibilities that feel more immersive and engaging for today’s consumer, including partnerships and collaborations worldwide, alongside private one-on-one VIP appointments, really catering for our customer’s desires with the inimitable indulgent feel of Coco de Mer.”