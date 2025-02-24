Coin asks for 60 days to finalize restructuring agreements with creditors
A couple of weeks ago, Coin spa received binding proposals for the subscription of a capital increase for a total of 21.2 million euros and today "has therefore proceeded to request the Court of Venice to grant a term of 60 days to finalize the aforementioned restructuring agreements and request their approval", according to a note.
"For the entire duration of this term, the company will continue to operate in full continuity with respect to the negotiated settlement period, maintaining the protection of the assets and business activity as offered by the protective and precautionary measures requested".
As the management explains, the company, in agreement with the aforementioned investors, has identified debt restructuring agreements as the instrument, regulated by law, as a means of recovery.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.IT, translated and edited to English.
