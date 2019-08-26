Cole Haan readies for IPO

CNBC has reported that Cole Haan is preparing for an initial public offering. Currently, Cole Haan is owned by private equity firm Apex Partners, which bought Cole Haan from Nike in 2013.

“Our management team is confident in the opportunities we have created for the Cole Haan brand and our business globally,” CEO Jack Boys said in an emailed statement to CNBC. “Based on the momentum we have generated in the business and the opportunities we believe are before Cole Haan, we have determined that now is the time to prepare for an initial public offering of the company’s shares.”

Once known for their classic dress shoes, Cole Haan has expanded their customer base through more athletic offerings including sneakers and slip-ons. Unlike many other companies, who are concerned over Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imported goods, the majority of Cole Haan's manufacturing is done in India and Vietnam.

Very few footwear companies are traded on the U.S. Stock Exchange, making Cole Haan a very handsome investment to potential investors looking to diversify their portfolio. The company's sales climbed 8 percent to 647 million dollars last year.