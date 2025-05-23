Cole Haan to expand into performance apparel through Catapult Group deal

US lifestyle brand Cole Haan is preparing to step into the performance apparel category through a new exclusive agreement with sports tech platform Catapult Group.

As part of the deal, Catapult Group’s co-CEO, Scott Davis, will take on the role of president of Cole Haan Golf, in which he will oversee global strategy and go-to-market operations.

Set to launch in spring 2026, Cole Haan Golf Apparel will mark what is to be a “new chapter in the evolution of Cole Haan’s product offering, building on the brand’s nearly 100-year legacy”, a press release stated.

Pieces in the anticipated collection are to reflect a seamless transition from work to sport to leisure, contributing to the wider mission of expanding the brand’s performance footprint and engaging new customers.

It will be followed by further growth into racket sports and performance lifestyle collections, building on what Cole Haan said has been successful launches into golf, running and tennis footwear categories.

In his own comment, Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan, said that since the brand re-entered the golf footwear category in 2021, the company has “been focused on a journey to bring well-designed, high-quality performance footwear and apparel to professionals and enthusiasts who live a 24/7 lifestyle”.

Meanwhile, Davis said: “This initiative underscores [Catapult’s] commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today's athletes while staying true to the values that have defined Cole Haan for generations."