Columbia Sportswear appoints chief digital information officer

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of Skip Potter to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Information Officer, effective April 1, 2021.

In this newly created role, reporting directly to Chairman, CEO and President Tim Boyle, the company said in a statement, Potter will be responsible for leading Columbia’s global technology organization, where he will play a pivotal role in evolving the company’s digital footprint and omni-channel and supply chain capabilities across the enterprise.

“Elevating our information technology and digital capabilities will continue to be a critical component to the success of our business,” said Tim Boyle, adding. “I’m thrilled to have Skip’s leadership on board to drive and enable the growth and continued transformation of our business.”

As a veteran tech leader, the company added, Potter brings extensive experience to Columbia. Most recently, he spent four years as Nike’s chief technology officer, where he led a global organization of 2,000 digital and ecommerce technology team members. Prior to his time with Nike, he served as managing vice president of engineering and vice president of technology innovation at Capital One. Before joining Capital One, Potter was the CIO/CTO for British Telecommunication’s Enterprise Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.