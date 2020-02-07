Columbia Sportswear Company Q4 profits increase 1 percent

Columbia Sportswear Company reported its net profit for Q4 grew on Thursday. Revenues surged by 4 percent from the same period last year.

For Q4, the company's net profit was 114 million dollars, climbed from 113 million dollars last year. Revenues surged to 9,549 million dollars.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) sells active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in 90 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and owns a portfolio of brands which includes the namesake brand Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel and Prana.

As of 2019, Columbia Sportswear Company has more than 7,800 employees and operates over 100 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to [email protected]