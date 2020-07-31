Columbia Sportswear Company revenue slips 39.7 percent for Q2

The company said on Thursday its Q2 net loss dropped. Revenues decreased by 39.7 percent from the same period last year.

For Q2, the company's net profit was -58 million dollars, slipped from 23 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues dropped to 317 million dollars. Compared to 4 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to -18 percent.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) sells active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in 90 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and owns a portfolio of brands which includes the namesake brand Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel and Prana.

As of 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company has more than 8,900 employees and operates over 500 stores.

