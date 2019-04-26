Columbia Sportswear reports 8 percent sales rise, raises outlook

Net sales at Columbia Sportswear Company increased 8 percent or 10 percent constant-currency to 654.6 million dollars for the first quarter of 2019. The company said, gross margin expanded 210 basis points to 51.4 percent of net sales, compared to 49.3 percent of net sales in the same quarter of 2018. Earnings per diluted share increased 67 percent to 1.07 dollars, compared to first quarter 2018 earnings per diluted share of 64 cents. Compared to non-GAAP first quarter 2018 earnings per diluted share of 77 cents, earnings per diluted share increased 39 percent.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Columbia Sportswear’s President and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement: "It is encouraging to see the momentum we created in 2018 continue into this year, with record first quarter net sales, gross margin, operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share. Above plan first quarter results as well as favourable advance fall 2019 orders give us confidence to increase our full year financial outlook. "

Columbia Sportswear raises full year outlook

First quarter operating income, the company added, increased 48 percent to 88 million dollars and operating margin expanded 360 basis points to 13.4 percent of net sales, compared to first quarter 2018 operating income of 59.3 million dollars or 9.8 percent of net sales. Compared to non-GAAP first quarter 2018 operating income of 70.3 million dollars or 11.6 percent of net sales, operating income increased 25 percent and operating margin expanded 180 basis points.

For the full year 2019, the company expects net sales of 2.98 to 3.04 billion dollars compared to prior outlook of 2.97 to 3.03 billion dollars, representing net sales growth of 6.5 to 8.5 percent against prior outlook of 6 to 8 percent. The company expects a foreign currency translation impact to reduce net sales growth by approximately 70 basis points. Operating income is expected to range from 378 to 391 million dollars compared to prior outlook of 369 to 382 million dollars, representing operating margin of 12.7 to 12.9 percent against prior expectation of 12.4 to 12.6 percent. Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from 4.40 dollars to 4.55 dollars compared to prior outlook of between 4.30 dollars to 4.45 dollars.

Picture:Columbia Sportswear website