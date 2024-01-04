Communications agency DLX opening London office

DLX, the French and US-based communications agency that represents luxury, ready-to-wear, streetwear, design, and lifestyle clients, is opening a third office in London this month.

Located on Great Portland Street, DLX London will be headed by co-founders Guillaume Delacroix, Wassim Saliba, Justin Padgett and Sarah Johnson.

The UK office will be overseen by Johnson as co-founder and managing director, while Delacroix and Saliba will continue to lead the day-to-day operations for Europe in Paris, and Padgett for the US operations in New York.

The London office will offer comprehensive strategic communications, including brand strategy, public relations, cultural programming, events, talent casting and influencer and VIP relations.

Commenting on the opening, Delacroix said in a statement: “I am thrilled and very grateful that Sarah accepted to join DLX. Opening an office in London is the natural next step to continue positioning the agency as a global partner for our clients. Very much like the relationship we built with Justin in New York, we share the same vision for our work and the same values in our personal lives.

“With her impeccable knowledge of the British market, extensive relationships and understanding of the cultural zeitgeist, Sarah is an exceptional and rare partner. Our New York and Paris offices have always strived to stay at the forefront of innovation in communication. With her experience, Sarah will now enrich this dialogue and bring this know-how to the UK.”

Johnson, who has more than 15 years of experience in fashion, retail and lifestyle marketing and communications strategy, and was previously head of brand marketing and communications at luxury London boutique Browns, added: “The DLX brand has become synonymous with cultivating impactful brand experience and strategic communications and this is evident through the incredible client roster across both continents, as well as the collaborative culture that the team have built.

“Having worked with Guillaume, Wassim and Justin throughout my career, both in the US and across Europe, I’m excited to continue our collaboration as partners drawing on their unrivalled expertise across the luxury fashion, lifestyle and hospitality sectors and bringing the respected DLX proposition to London.”

DLX Paris was founded in 2015, opening the New York office in 2018, and has plans to expand to the West Coast with an office opening in Los Angeles in 2024.