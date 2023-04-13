Condé Nast College acquired by BrandEd, plans to expand programmes

Education company BrandEd has announced the acquisition of the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design, with new locations and programmes to be launched under the group’s ownership.

Through the acquisition, BrandEd is looking to explore further expansion in association with brands under the Condé Nast umbrella, such as Vogue, Wired, Architectural Digest and The World of Interiors.

It adds to BrandEd’s growing portfolio of academic programmes, which already includes the likes of Sotheby’s Institute of Art and The School of The New York Times.

Over its two decades of operating, the educational firm has developed itself into a platform for practical education, as well as student and career services.

Via its partners, BrandEd has translated brands into educational programmes offering everything from brand stewardship to managing campuses and building online curricula.

The company said it is aiming to replicate this success with Condé Nast, by expanding course offerings and enhancing the value of experiences across the institution’s campuses in London, Mexico City and Madrid.

In a release, Christiane Mack, chief content operations officer at Condé Nast, said: "Driven by our core values, Condé Nast is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of creatives and journalists.

"BrandEd will help expand that commitment, connecting Condé Nast's best-in-class community of talent with current and aspiring students in fashion, design, business, media and technology.

“I'm confident that together we can inspire the next generation of industry professionals and equip them to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."