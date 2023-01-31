Condé Nast establishes global content partnership with Pinterest

Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE) and Pinterest have unveiled a new global content partnership with two of the media company’s brands, Vogue and Architectural Digest.

The deal will see the two publications produce over 160 exclusive videos aligned with Pinterest’s key seasonal and cultural moments, beginning with Fashion Month in February and followed by Wedding Season, Summer and Back to School.

It builds on the already long-standing relationship between Pinterest and Condé Nast, which boasts over 40 profiles on the image and video sharing platform.

The new deal will see both Vogue and Architectural Digest become the leading authorities of their respective industries on Pinterest.

As part of the partnership, Vogue will debut a new profile on the platform dedicated to weddings, with content covering checklists, table settings, bridesmaid looks and wedding dresses.

Meanwhile, for Fashion Month, Vogue will provide backstage access and runway trends to Pinterest, in a series of original episodes from each notable fashion week.

Architectural Digest, on the other hand, will take on the topics of summer backyard inspiration and highlighting designs inspired by the 2023 AD100 list, which features interiors by top designers.

It adds to Pinterest’s recent efforts to build on native content publishing tools for creators, in a bid to allow them to seamlessly publish and curate content.