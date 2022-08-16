Cone Denim expands partnership with hemp tech company, BastCore

Cone Denim has announced that it will be expanding its partnership with hemp processing innovator Bast Core, following the launch of the duo’s US Hemp Collection.

The partnership looks to build on the company's efforts of bringing new opportunities for collaboration between like minded businesses while providing sustainable denim offerings to customers.

BastCore is responsible for patent-pending technology and a proprietary process that produces clean, mechanically processed hemp fibre out of its operation in Alabama.

“Cone is extremely proud to work closely with an industry-recognised company like BastCore as we advance our commitment to provide more sustainable, alternative fibre options to our denim community,” said Cone Denim president, Steve Maggard, in a release.

Maggard continued: “With a shared goal of pushing new sustainability levels, our partnership with BastCore is creating exciting opportunities that support US agriculture and its use of world-class practices and responsibly sourced products.”

Cone recently revealed its US Hemp Collection with BastCore at KingPins Amsterdam Show in April and July.

The line includes a range of fabrics made using BastCore’s US grown hemp, alongside other locally sourced materials such as natural indigo.