Conscious Fashion Campaign to highlight SDGs

The Conscious Fashion Campaign has officially launched following a yearlong pilot to accelerate sustainable development goals and bridge the gap between the fashion industry as it looks to support the upcoming Decade of Action.

Founded by social impact entrepreneur Kerry Bannigan, the initiative in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP), aims to help fashion companies better understand the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by driving change through advocacy, education and the engagement of industry stakeholders to create a “sustainable future for all”.

The move will see the Conscious Fashion Campaign helping fashion businesses integrate SDGs into their business models, following a successful yearlong pilot, where the scheme immersed itself into the retail event sector, using trade shows to connect with brands and retailers at the beginning of the buying cycle.

The hope is that the campaign will overcome the divide between leaders from the fashion industry and the SDGs, while also minimising the funding gap of 2 trillion pounds for the SDGs.

Commenting on its official launch and future action, Kerry Bannigan said in a statement: “I am delighted to officially launch Conscious Fashion Campaign, which aims to actively engage in the upcoming Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development.

“2020 is the year of implementation, but also continued education. Our aim is to help businesses learn and integrate the SDGs into their business models, to develop meaningful multi-stakeholder partnerships and initiatives which secure a future where no one is left behind. The potential for change when you engage the fashion industry is enormous. If we work together to shape the future of fashion, we will create dynamic impact, lasting change and deliver on our core mission to make the SDGs a reality.”

The initiative has already seen partnerships develop in the USA, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and China with names including Coterie, Project and Magic, Neonyt, Pure London, Who's Next Paris, and Kingpins, and they have already introduced the SDGs to over 96,000 retailers and buyers representing 87 countries.

The Conscious Fashion Campaign has also spoken with 460 conscious fashion brands, including Gap, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Stella McCartney, G Star Raw, Target, American Eagle, Madewell, DKNY and Marks and Spencer to learn what fashion companies are doing to align with the SDGs.

Lucie Brigham, chief of office, United Nations Office for Partnerships added: “Our office is proud to collaborate with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and support our shared vision in impacting positive change within the fashion industry. Working hand in hand, I believe we can tap into the resources and expertise of leaders within the fashion industry to make the SDGs a success.

“With a Decade of Action and Delivery for Sustainable Development imminent, the time is now to be creative and innovative. We need to leverage solutions; scale success stories and catalyse commitment to sustainable business models that support the SDG, and ultimately, secure a future, for people and planet, that we can be proud of.”

There are 17 SDGs, including poverty, education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work, industry and innovation, sustainable cities and communities, climate action, and peace and justice.

Image: courtesy of Conscious Fashion Campaign